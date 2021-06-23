Cancel
Premier League

Liverpool Lead The Race For Tielemans

By Matt Thielen
LFCTransferRoom
LFCTransferRoom
 9 days ago

Gini Wijnaldum has announced that he is leaving Liverpool this summer.

After many months of speculation, Georginio Wijnaldum was officially announced by French giants Paris Saint-Germain (PSG).

In an eleventh hour bid, the Parisian club doubled the wages that FC Barcelona were offering Georginio Wijnaldum. This resulted in the Dutch midfielder changing his mind and ultimately signing with PSG.

This means that Liverpool officially have to find a replacement and as Wijnaldum showed in his two goal performance against North Mecedonia for Netherlands, it will not be an easy task.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0Hdyjl_0adCdAvh00
Georginio Wijnaldum scores against North Macedonia (Photo by Pro Shots/Sipa USA)

Liverpool have been linked with several talented midfielders that could potentially be brought in to replace the Dutchman.

Among those linked with a Liverpool summer transfer move include Borussia Monchengladbach's Florian Neuhaus, Marseille's Boubacar Kamara, Wolverhampton's Ruben Neves, RB Leipzig's Marcel Sabitzer, and Udinese's Rodrigo De Paul.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3ULQvj_0adCdAvh00

However, according to new reports, Liverpool are leading the race to sign one midfielder they have been heavily linked with so far this summer.

Liverpool Leading The Race To Sign Youri Tielemans

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0G5MrH_0adCdAvh00
Youri Tielemans holds the ball in a match for Leicester City. (Photo by PA Images/Sipa USA)

According to Italian outlet Corriere dello Sport, Liverpool hold an advantage over Serie A side Juventus in the race to sign Youri Tielemans.

The report claims that The Reds have a financial advantage and are currently first in line to sign the Leicester City midfielder.

The Belgian midfielder has become a vital part of Leicester City's recent success.

This past season that saw Leicester narrowly miss out on a Champions League spot as they finished in 5th place due to drama on the last Premier League matchday of the year.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0boNCm_0adCdAvh00

Tielemans featured 51 total times for Leicester City and provided nine goals and six assists.

The former Monaco man is a very versatile player and can play defensive midfielder, central midfielder or attacking midfielder.

If Jurgen Klopp and Liverpool want to sign Tielemans this summer, they better be prepared to bring their cheque book as he will not come cheap.

