Liverpool in transfer battle with top six Premier League sides for Cristian Romero's signature

By Christian Parry
LFCTransferRoom
LFCTransferRoom
 9 days ago

Liverpool will face competition from Premier League rivals Manchester United and Tottenham Hotspur to sign defender Cristian Romero.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3QRIjv_0adCd0Bg00
Cristian Romero on the ball for Atalanta (Photo by IPA/Sipa USA)

Juventus' Romero still has a year loan left with Italian side Atalanta, and it's been reported by Calciomercato that I Nerazzurri could activate the buy out clause and sell Romero to the highest bidder.

The Reds have been tipped as one of the favourites to sign him, but the Italian outlet has revealed Manchester United and Spurs are also keen to sign the Argentine, with Catalonian side Barcelona also monitoring the situation.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1PBSw8_0adCd0Bg00
Cristian Romero on the ball for Atalanta (Photo by IPA/Sipa USA)

United's interest was announced just over a week ago, as it's been reported a defender is high on Ole Gunnar Solskjær's transfer wish list.

The fee Atalanta would like to re sell Romero for is around $50 million, so that figure may cause Liverpool to drop out.

Recent signing Ibrahima Konaté joined for £36 million, and club defenders Virgil van Dijk, Joe Gomez and Joel Matip are all set to return to full fitness ahead of the new campaign.

Furthermore, as of today the club hasn't opted to loan emerging defenders Rhys Williams and Nat Phillips, and they may continue to provide defensive cover for The Reds.

Liverpool are looking at selling a lot of sporadic squad players, such as Harry Wilson, Taiwo Awoniyi and Ben Woodburn.

However, it's been known that young full back Neco Williams wants to leave in search of first team football, and that may change Liverpool's transfer plans.

Either way, if The Reds plan on signing another top centre-back, it may lead to a big transfer saga as it seems Atalanta hold all the cards.

LFCTransferRoom

LFCTransferRoom

UEFAPosted by
LFCTransferRoom

Transfer Target Flattered By Liverpool's Interest

Georginio Wijnaldum is showing Liverpool just what they will be missing next season. The versatile midfielder has been putting on a clinic so far at the 2020 European Championships with his home country of Netherlands. In three matches at the UEFA EURO, the former Liverpool man has scored three times,...
Premier LeagueInternational Business Times

Transfer Rumors: Liverpool To Field Bid For Gini Wijnaldum's Replacement

Liverpool has identified Florian Neuhaus as Georginio Wijnaldum's replacement. Neuhaus has a similar playing style to that of Wijnaldum. The 24-year-old is open to the idea of moving to Liverpool. This summer’s transfer window has seen some big news. Sergio Aguero joins Barcelona, Sergio Ramos leaves Juventus, Gianluigi Donnarumma signs...
Premier League90min.com

Fantasy Premier League 2021-22: Liverpool Player Prices

Fantasy Premier League have revealed Liverpool's player prices for the 2021-22 season. As expected, Mohamed Salah is the highest price player for the Reds on FPL. The above player prices are exclusive of player incomings and outgoings in the summer transfer window this year. Any new additions or departures will...
UEFAPosted by
LFCTransferRoom

Liverpool Are Interested In Signing Donyell Malen

Liverpool are hoping for an eventful summer that will end up with some fresh faces around the AXA Training Centre. Jurgen Klopp is said to want a new player in every major position on the field. The club have already made their first major signing of the year after reaching...
Liverpool, NYPosted by
LFCTransferRoom

CEO Refuses To Rule Out Selling Liverpool Target

Jurgen Klopp and his squad will be hopeful of bouncing back from the 2020/21 season that saw the Reds finish without any silverware. According to many reports, the German manager views the summer window as the perfect time to bring in some fresh faces and competition for minutes. Liverpool have...