Liverpool in transfer battle with top six Premier League sides for Cristian Romero's signature

Liverpool will face competition from Premier League rivals Manchester United and Tottenham Hotspur to sign defender Cristian Romero.

Cristian Romero on the ball for Atalanta (Photo by IPA/Sipa USA)

Juventus' Romero still has a year loan left with Italian side Atalanta, and it's been reported by Calciomercato that I Nerazzurri could activate the buy out clause and sell Romero to the highest bidder.

The Reds have been tipped as one of the favourites to sign him, but the Italian outlet has revealed Manchester United and Spurs are also keen to sign the Argentine, with Catalonian side Barcelona also monitoring the situation.

United's interest was announced just over a week ago, as it's been reported a defender is high on Ole Gunnar Solskjær's transfer wish list.

The fee Atalanta would like to re sell Romero for is around $50 million, so that figure may cause Liverpool to drop out.

Recent signing Ibrahima Konaté joined for £36 million, and club defenders Virgil van Dijk, Joe Gomez and Joel Matip are all set to return to full fitness ahead of the new campaign.

Furthermore, as of today the club hasn't opted to loan emerging defenders Rhys Williams and Nat Phillips, and they may continue to provide defensive cover for The Reds.

Liverpool are looking at selling a lot of sporadic squad players, such as Harry Wilson, Taiwo Awoniyi and Ben Woodburn.

However, it's been known that young full back Neco Williams wants to leave in search of first team football, and that may change Liverpool's transfer plans.

Either way, if The Reds plan on signing another top centre-back, it may lead to a big transfer saga as it seems Atalanta hold all the cards.