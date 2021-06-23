Your Outrage Paid Off: 911 GT3 Will Get a Manual In California
The scandal lasted exactly one week. On June 15 Porsche announced details of its 911 GT3 Touring package, a setup every bit as potent as the regular GT3 but with a collapsible rear wing for greater stealth. But buried in that announcement was this little government scud: Because of arcane testing procedures, the GT3 Touring with manual transmission would not be offered in the state of California. There was an older test procedure that measured sound from cars and the GT3 with manual trans did not meet it.