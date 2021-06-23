Cancel
Your Outrage Paid Off: 911 GT3 Will Get a Manual In California

By Mark Vaughn
Autoweek.com
 10 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThe scandal lasted exactly one week. On June 15 Porsche announced details of its 911 GT3 Touring package, a setup every bit as potent as the regular GT3 but with a collapsible rear wing for greater stealth. But buried in that announcement was this little government scud: Because of arcane testing procedures, the GT3 Touring with manual transmission would not be offered in the state of California. There was an older test procedure that measured sound from cars and the GT3 with manual trans did not meet it.

www.autoweek.com
Now California Says Porsche Can Sell Manual Trans Model

An obsolete test required in California for regulatory approval is being blamed for the news Porsche wouldn’t sell the manual-transmission equipped 911 GT3 Touring package in the Golden State. You would still be able to buy one with an automatic, but not the stick. An “existing test procedure” was no longer valid, but California had no new test procedure to replace it. With no time left before approvals were needed Porsche had to cancel the availability of the GT3s with a manual.
(Wealthy) Californians Can Buy 2022 Porsche 911 GT3 Manuals After All

Rich people in California, rejoice! It turns out that you will be able to purchase a brand spanking new 992-generation Porsche 911 GT3 with a six-speed manual transmission in the Golden State after all. In case you missed it, due to an antiquated California noise regulation, it looked like Porsche would be unable to sell either flavor of its newest high-performance GT3 (the winged original or the wingless, trendy Touring model) in the car's biggest market.
California adds to state-paid travel ban list

(The Center Square) – California’s top legal officer is adding a handful of states to a list of locales where state-paid travel is banned, citing laws he says discriminates against the LGBTQ community. Attorney General Rob Bonta’s office announced it would add five states to its list of locations where...
Good news! Manual Porsche 911 GT3s can be sold in California after all

When the new Porsche 911 GT3 Touring made its debut last week, its arrival came with one major caveat: no manual transmission option for buyers in California. Not only that, but no manual option for any GT3 model in the Golden State. Sad stuff, to be sure. But thankfully, a bummer no more. Porsche confirmed Tuesday that it will be able to sell manual GT3s in the state of California right from the get-go -- the way it should've been all along.
