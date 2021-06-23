Alicia Yoon's New Acne System Is Super Gentle—And Highly Effective

Despite recent drama in the sunscreen industry—lower SPFs than advertised and benzene scares have been making headlines recently—it’s still important to slather up before you hit the beach or even walk around the block. It’s always a good time to reassess your sunscreen habits—both in the products you’re buying but how much you’re applying. You probably already know you should use sunscreen every day, but many people miss the mark on how much you actually should be applying. The Skin Cancer Foundation recommends one ounce (think a shot glass size) for your entire body, but it’s easy to skimp. When it comes to the face, at least a few fingers’ worth is needed for sufficient coverage, and it should be reapplied throughout the day—not just in the morning—for maximum protection. Luckily, there are a bunch of exciting new products for every skin type and texture and we’ve rounded up the best and the brightest, here.