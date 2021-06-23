Alicia Yoon's New Acne System Is Super Gentle—And Highly Effective

These days, flaxseed is a darling of the wellness world. You've probably heard of its various health benefits, including being a good source of protein and fiber, helping to improve cholesterol and lower blood pressure, the list goes on and on. But did you know that sprinkling some flaxseeds into your morning smoothie or using flaxseed oil in that homemade salad dressing may also have beauty benefits? More specifically, the ingredient can be beneficial for your hair when taken orally and possibly even when applied topically. Here, certified trichologist and founder of Advanced Trichology William Gaunitz, WTS, and Craig Ziering, a board-certified dermatologist, hair transplantation surgeon, and restoration specialist in West Hollywood, CA, explain what you need to know about how to incorporate flaxseed into your hair care routine (and if it even makes sense for you to do so).