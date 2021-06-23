Cancel
Real Estate

Common Sense Institute to release one of its most important studies, home affordability, Friday

By JOEY BUNCH joey.bunch@coloradopolitics.com
coloradopolitics.com
 9 days ago

Cover picture for the articleA report the Common Sense Institute forecasts to be one of the " one of the most important and impactful studies" in the business think tank's 11-year history will be released Friday. "Conflict to Compassion: Colorado Housing Development Blueprint For Transformational Change" addresses the housing affordability crisis that the institute...

State
Colorado State
