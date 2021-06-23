Cancel
Video: UFC champ Brandon Moreno gets deafening hero’s welcome upon return to Tijuana

By Jesse Holland
MMAmania.com
 9 days ago

Cover picture for the articleSurround yourself with people who will support you the way Entram Gym supports Brandon Moreno. The newly-crowned UFC flyweight champion returned home to Tijuana, Mexico after capturing the 125-pound title from Brazilian nemesis Deiveson Figueiredo in the UFC 263 co-main event earlier this month in Glendale, and not only did “The Assassin Baby” get a hero’s welcome, he also got his own mariachi band.

RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Brandon Moreno
Person
Deiveson Figueiredo
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Tijuana#Mexico#Assassin#Combat#Entram Gym#Brazilian#Mma#Mexican
