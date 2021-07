It sure looks like Klay Thompson is mentally ready for the 2021-22 season. As for his physical condition, the Golden State Warriors star is also positive in that regard. During another boat trip on Friday, which he documented via Instagram live, the Warriors sharpshooter talked about his mentality heading to next season. He doubled down on his previous declaration that the Dubs are going to be the 2022 NBA champions, citing that they got to “speak things to existence” and “manifest things.”