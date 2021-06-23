Cancel
Jurgen Klopp 'Cancelled' Ozan Kabak Transfer

By Charlie Webb
 9 days ago

Ozan Kabak joined Liverpool in January on deadline day when Jurgen Klopp's side were desperate for centre-backs.

He joined on an initial loan from German side Schalke, but Liverpool had the option to buy him for a reported £18million at the end of the season if they wished.

Jurgen Klopp gives directions to Ozan Kabak and Nathaniel Phillips (Photo by PA Images/Sipa USA)

According to multiple reports, Liverpool have not decided to activate their option to buy and this decision has baffled a lot of fans.

Kabak is one of the best young centre-backs in the world and during his time at Liverpool it was clear that he had so much room to grow as a player, especially under the likes of Virgil van Dijk.

£18million also seemed like a steal for someone who proved themselves to be more than capable in the Premier League and Champions League.

However, according to Bild, Jurgen Klopp was the one who made the decision for the 21-year-old to not return to Anfield next year.

The Turkish international was hoping to impress the club enough to potentially permanently sign him but according to the report, ‘Jurgen Klopp cancelled it’.

Ozan Kabak battles for the ball against Newcastle United. (Photo by PA Images/Sipa USA)

They also go on to claim that Leicester City and Newcastle are now interested in Kabak after Liverpool decided not to sign him.

According to Der Westen, Schalke were hoping that Ozan Kabak would impress at the EUROs and they could potentially sell him for more than the £18million they quoted Liverpool.

However, Kabak failed to even start for Turkey and after the German clubs relegation last season, they can't afford his wages and now risk losing him for a bargain price this summer.

This may interest Michael Edwards, who loves a bargain. Kabak impressed a lot of fans and Klopp and Edwards may have thought £18million was too steep, but now that it is set to be even cheaper, this may bring Liverpool back into the picture.

