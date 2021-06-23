Everything to Know About Britney Spears's Conservatorship Case, As the Singer Finally Testifies for Herself
In April, Variety reported that Britney Spears and her lawyer, Samuel Ingham, had formally set a date to address Los Angeles Superior Court Judge Brenda Penny on her legal conservatorship. Namely, that she personally would request the court remove her father Jamie Spears from his role as conservator officially, after years of tumult about how he was executing that conservatorship. The date of the hearing, June 23, is finally here, just one day after the New York Times published a report detailing some of the ways Jamie Spears allegedly mishandled his power, including a “shopping list” of grievances Britney had against him, including his drinking and her belief he was “obsessed” with her.jezebel.com