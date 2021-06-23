Cancel
Everything to Know About Britney Spears's Conservatorship Case, As the Singer Finally Testifies for Herself

By Joan Summers
Jezebel
 9 days ago

Cover picture for the articleIn April, Variety reported that Britney Spears and her lawyer, Samuel Ingham, had formally set a date to address Los Angeles Superior Court Judge Brenda Penny on her legal conservatorship. Namely, that she personally would request the court remove her father Jamie Spears from his role as conservator officially, after years of tumult about how he was executing that conservatorship. The date of the hearing, June 23, is finally here, just one day after the New York Times published a report detailing some of the ways Jamie Spears allegedly mishandled his power, including a “shopping list” of grievances Britney had against him, including his drinking and her belief he was “obsessed” with her.

CelebritiesPosted by
Daily Mail

'She should know we believe her': Nicky and Kathy Hilton support Britney Spears after singer referenced Paris Hilton's boarding school abuse claims in shocking conservatorship hearing

Nicky Hilton Rothschild and her mother Kathy Hilton are supporting Britney Spears after the singer revealed a documentary by Paris Hilton was a deciding factor in speaking out against her 'abusive' conservatorship. In the documentary, I Am Paris, the heiress alleged to suffering years of abuse at a private school.
Los Angeles, CAneworleanssun.com

Britney Spears' ex Kevin Federline wants her to be happy

Washington [US], June 30 (ANI): After American singer-songwriter Britney Spears' recent headline-making speech about her conservatorship in a Los Angeles court last week, her ex Kevin Federline wishes nothing but the best for the mother of his children. Speaking to People magazine, Federline's powerhouse divorce attorney Mark Vincent Kaplan recently...
Relationshipsatchisonglobenow.com

Britney Spears' boyfriend wants marriage and kids

Britney Spears’ boyfriend is “ready for marriage and kids” with the singer. The 39-year-old singer - who has 15-year-old Sean Preston and 14-year-old Jayden with her ex-husband Kevin Federline - recently said in court during her conservatorship hearing that she wants to tie the knot and have more children, and it has now been claimed that her boyfriend Sam Asghari is also on board with the idea.
Celebritiesbostonnews.net

Shibani Dandekar reacts to Britney Spears' court case

Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], July 1 (ANI): Actor Shibani Dandekar has condemned the decision of a judge denying singer Britney Spears' request to remove her father Jamie Spears from her conservatorship. As per E! News, Britney's father Jamie Spears was named the conservator of the formers' estate and person in 2008...
Celebritiesarcamax.com

Dionne Warwick supports Britney Spears

Dionne Warwick says her "heart goes out" to Britney Spears following her conservatorship hearing. The 80-year-old singer took to Twitter to voice her support for the 39-year-old pop star following her emotional speech during her court hearing to end her conservatorship. In a video, she said: "My heart goes out...
Los Angeles, CAJezebel

Britney Spears, Finally Allowed to Speak for Herself, Says She's Forced to Take Lithium and Can't Remove IUD

LOS ANGELES — As fans gathered outside the Stanley Mosk Courthouse in downtown Los Angeles chanting “Hey hey, ho ho, the conservatorship has got to go,” for the first time in the history of her 13-year-old conservatorship, Britney Spears has finally been allowed to testify on her own behalf, reading from a letter for nearly 20 minutes before Judge Brenda Penny.
CelebritiesPosted by
On Air with Ryan Seacrest

Britney Spears' Estate Co-Conservator Wants Out To 'Respect Her Wishes'

The financial firm Bessemer Trust does not want to be the co-conservator of Britney Spears' estate. On Thursday (July 1), the company that was granted the rights to oversee the pop titan's estate, alongside her father, Jamie Spears, filed to remove itself as the singer’s co-conservator, citing "irreparable harm to her interests." "As a result of the Conservatee's testimony at the June 23 hearing, however, Petitioner has become aware that the Conservatee objects to the continuance of her Conservatorship and desires to terminate the Conservatorship," the document, obtained by PEOPLE, read. "Petitioner has heard the Conservatee and respects her wishes."
Celebritiesenstarz.com

Jamie Spears Lying? Britney Spears' Conservator Slams Father Over Medical Freedom Claims

Britney Spears' conservator, Jodi Montgomery, hit back on Jamie Spears and debunked his new shocking claims. On Wednesday, Jamie submitted documents to the court, saying that he is concerned how Montgomery did not grant "any wishes" made by Britney when he took a break. According to the patriarch, the trouble began when he did not act as the singer's conservator since September 2019.
CelebritiesPopculture

Britney Spears' Boyfriend Sam Asghari Gives Not-So-Subtle Hint She Wants out of Conservatorship

Britney Spears' boyfriend Sam Asghari teases that the pop star would like to be free of her conservatorship. Ahead of her virtual court appearance, Asghari shared a photo of himself on Instagram sporting a "Free Britney" shirt. The pink and purple writing on the shirt references the infamous hashtag and movement from fans urging that the courts release her from her conservatorship. He also used the lion emoji in the photo, which could serve as a reference to Britney, whom he often calls his "lioness."
MusicPosted by
StyleCaster

K-Fed’s Net Worth Reveals How Much He Gets in Support After His Divorce From Britney

Since his divorce from Britney Spears, fans have wondered what Kevin Federline‘s net worth is and how much he’s received in spousal and child support from his ex-wife. K-Fed and Britney met at a club in Hollywood in 2004 and immediately started dating. “I met her at a club in Hollywood, Joseph’s. Our eyes met and that was it. We just hit it off right away,” K-Fed told People in 2008. “I was madly in love with her. Everything just seemed so right. I didn’t see it as too fast or too slow.” In September 2004, three months after they started dating, K-Fed and Britney married in a surprise wedding in Studio City, California.
CelebritiesPosted by
Fox News

Wendy Williams under fire for saying 'death to' Britney Spears' parents after singer's court testimony

Wendy Williams is in hot water after she wished death upon Britney Spears' parents Jamie and Lynne on the heels of the singer's court testimony about her conservatorship. During Thursday's episode of "The Wendy Williams Show," the talk show host waged support for Britney, who told a Los Angeles Superior Court judge on Wednesday that her conservators, including her father, have blocked her from removing an IUD, forced her to go to rehab and to take lithium.