Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Recipes

THE AMISH COOK: A Sucker For Tomato Pie

By GLORIA YODER
Posted by 
Ledger-Independent
Ledger-Independent
 14 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4FA8pW_0adCc3jE00

Last week we had zucchini patties on the table; this week, we’ll be enjoying vine-ripened tomatoes.

Now I hope you can bear with me. Still, when I talk about vine-ripened tomatoes, I’m not referring to the plastic-tasting ones from a grocery store- you know, the ones that were picked green then gassed along the way to portray a pretty red color. Okay, those may be better than nothing, but for today vine-ripened tomatoes will be the discussion.

Now I know some folks don’t like a tomato, not even one straight from the patch. I confess I cannot wrap my brain around that, but that’s fine it takes all sorts of flavors to make the world go around.

So, I know there are more different ways to use tomatoes than can be discussed right now, but we’ll cover a few favorites. I do enjoy home-canned goods like salsa, pizza sauce, marinara, barbecue sauce, or ketchup, but then there is nothing like a fresh tomato slice on top of any kind of sandwich you choose. I enjoy tomato salsa, but if I’m super honest, the biggest kick I get out of it is probably thinking of mom and how she enjoys it. I doubt if I’ll ever take a bite of fresh tomato salsa without thinking about her. She has always been a fan of any salsa and excels in serving it to guests or taking it to gatherings. On a side note, I well remember the day 25 years ago, sitting next to mom at the kitchen table as we snacked on saltine crackers with a dab of mayo and canned peppers. Mom was completely impressed with her six-year-old daughter, who enjoyed the tangy treat with her. So pleased was I with Mom so proud about it that I ate cracker after cracker with these peppers that I technically really didn’t even care for! Years later, I told her the other half of the story, of which she graciously took astride, knowing that we were both happy.

Another dimension of tomatoes is casseroles and tomato pies. I was impressed with this particular recipe shared by my sister-in-law 10 years ago. The combination of a biscuit crust and tomato slices set it apart from any ordinary dish.

This spring, we were surprised when a column reader, Ivy, from West Union, Ohio, sent tomato seeds for us to try. These heirloom varieties, Mortgage Lifter, sparked our interest; now, in a couple of weeks, we’ll know what they’ll taste like. The children, who also love tomatoes, were impressed to watch them sprout and grow. They are now in the garden growing by leaps and bounds under these sunny skies and ample rainfall. Julia and Austin have been helping me keep them suckered and staked. To those of you who have raised tomatoes, I wish there could be a show of hands on whether or not you suckered them, and what your success rates were with raising big plump fruits (yes, tomatoes are fruits, not veggies, as they are generally classified).

Well, in their garden at home, prior to our marriage, Daniel was not used to pinching off the growth, which we identified as suckers. I had helped sucker tomato plants for as long as I could remember, including our years of raising produce. It can be quite interesting to merge two ideas and see what comes out of it (and in more ways than gardening!). At any rate this year, Daniel was the one to suggest that we not only take off the suckers but also the bottom leaves, like stripping the entire plant, the bottom 12 inches! They do look a bit funny, but I believe that the stalk will have ample energy to go in the fruit and not only in a nice bushy plant! We’ll see.

Homemade Summer Tomato Pie

crust:

1 ¼ cups all-purpose flour

2 teaspoons baking powder

1 /2 teaspoon salt

1 /2 teaspoon dried basil

1 /2 cup shortening

1/ 2 cup sour cream

topping:

3 /4 cup mayonnaise

1 cup shredded cheese

1 small can of mushrooms (optional)

8 strips bacon, crumbled and fried

1 tablespoon chopped green pepper

1 tablespoon onion, chopped

3 medium tomatoes, peeled and sliced

In a bowl, combine first 4 ingredients. Cut in shortening until crumbly. Stir in sour cream. Cover and refrigerate for 30 minutes. Press in bottom and sides of a 9” pie pan.

In another bowl, combine everything except the tomatoes. Layer half of tomatoes on crust and top with half of the mayo mixture. Repeat layers. For a different twist, sprinkle with a bit basil, oregano, chives, or brown sugar. Bake at 350 for 35 minutes or until golden brown. Serves 6.

Notes: if desired use your own biscuit recipe or Bisquick instead of crust recipe.

You can use salad dressing instead of sour cream and mayo.

What are your thoughts?
Post
Community Policy
Ledger-Independent

Ledger-Independent

349
Followers
680
Post
28K+
Views
ABOUT

Ledger-Independent

 https://www.maysville-online.com
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Ohio State
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Heirloom Tomatoes#Canned Tomatoes#Amish#Food Drink#Bisquick
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Lifestyle
News Break
Recipes
News Break
Food & Drinks
Related
Recipesthesouthernladycooks.com

CUCUMBER TOMATO SALAD

Cucumber tomato salad is delicious. Cucumber tomato salad is one of our favorite summer salads. My family loves this salad and it is wonderful with any meal. Take it to a gathering and you won’t bring any home. This recipe could be doubled if you want to make it for a crowd. Cucumber tomato salad keeps well for several days refrigerated. You might also like to check out our recipe for watermelon and tomato salad.
RecipesPosted by
The Kitchn

Bobby Flay’s Simple Trick for Superior Potato Salad

I learned a great deal watching all those hours of stand-and-stir cooking television in the ‘90s — like how and why to salt pasta water, and that people put things other than jarred red sauce on their spaghetti. And it seems I’m not the only one: In a recent piece on Cup of Jo, Jenny Rosenstrach discusses a trick she learned from an old Bobby Flay episode that makes all the difference in making a great potato salad.
RestaurantsPosted by
EatThis

We Tasted 5 Chain Restaurants' Fries and These Are the Best

There are two food items I could eat every day and never get sick of—peanut butter and potatoes (respectively). You can blame the latter on my Irish roots. Growing up, almost every dinner involved spuds in some form. Mashed potatoes, smashed potatoes, roasted potatoes, and baked potatoes—I love them all. But, I'd be lying if I said all potatoes were created equally because they're not. This is especially true when it comes to French fries.
Recipesinregister.com

This potato salad is a Southern summertime staple anyone can make

No summertime gathering in the South is complete without a helping of dreamy, creamy potato salad—especially if it accompanies a backyard barbecue or poolside party. Plus, everyone knows there’s no better potato salad than the kind Grandma used to make, which is why we love this recipe from Aimee Broussard’s actual grandmother. Skipping the celery and advising a combination of chunky and mashed potatoes, this customizable yet classic family recipe is a summertime savior.
Recipeseatwell101.com

15 Creamy Pasta Recipes for Comforting Dinners

Creamy Pasta Recipes – Cheese, cream and butter, these mouthwatering, creamy pasta recipes have everything you need for a comforting dinner! From Instant Pot creamy chicken pasta to cheesy sausage pasta, we’ve got you covered with these ultra creamy pasta recipes. Enjoy!. Creamy Pasta Recipes: 15 Creamy Pasta Recipes for...
Recipesclarecountycleaver.net

Amish Cook-Daniel's Daily Diary

1/4 cup chopped onions (optional) 1/4 cup green or red peppers diced(optional) 1 teaspoon liquid smoke (optional) Instructions: Brown bacon in a large skillet. Remove bacon and lightly sauté onions and peppers in bacon drippings. Now, whisk together all ingredients, saving 1 /2 cup cheese. Pour everything into a greased 9” pan. Sprinkle remaining cheese on top. Bake for 30 minutes at 350.
RecipesABC News

How to make Deborah Roberts' family Southern potato salad recipe

Gathering around a dinner table with tried and true dishes made from simple ingredients that have spanned borders and generations is what soul food is all about. In honor of Juneteenth, Black chefs and cooks dished up some classic Southern recipes to recreate in a home kitchen. ABC News correspondent...
Recipeswhitehallledger.com

RECIPE OF THE WEEK: Baked Peppers with Rice Stuffing

When the mercury rises, savvy cooks know lighter fare is the name of the game. Light recipes can be made even better by incorporating fresh produce that's full of vitamins and minerals. It's even possible to grow many of these foods right in your own backyard garden. "Baked Peppers With...
RecipesLancaster Farming

Baked Macaroni and Cheese

1 pound dry macaroni (or 4 cups) 1 cup onion, chopped (optional) Bring 4 to 5 quarts of water to a boil. Add a tablespoon of salt. Add macaroni. Cook, uncovered, 10 minutes or until tender. Stir occasionally and drain. Melt butter; add chopped onions and cook several minutes more. Blend in flour and salt. Gradually stir in milk and softened cream cheese. Boil 1 minute. Add most of the cheese (if using Velveeta, omit the flour) until melted. Add macaroni. Bake, uncovered, at 350 F for 30 minutes or until hot. Sprinkle with remaining cheese for last 15 minutes of baking.
Food & DrinksPosted by
geekspin

Stouffer’s is giving away family-size LasagnaMac

Stouffer’s announced back in April that it is releasing a food mashup called LasagnaMac this summer. And just last week, the frozen foods brands finally revealed how comfort food fans could get a taste of the Lasagna and Mac & Cheese crossover dish. Apparently, LasagnaMac won’t be available in stores,...
RecipesMartha's Vineyard Times

Pasta salad with a twist

I start each day making my bed, brushing my teeth, making coffee, and cooking noodles or rice for dinner. It feels like summer is here and my days are long, jam-packed, and oftentimes stressful. At the end of the day, I’ve found this trick a great way to make cooking dinner easier. Either noodles or rice make a great canvas for whatever I decide to make, which I then have the entire day to figure out. If all else fails, I can always throw a dab of butter and garlic salt on either and call it a day.
Posted by
Salon

Make your pasta salad better with salami, provolone and a sun-dried tomato vinaigrette

Inspired by traditional antipasto flavors, we wanted to create a pasta salad that could take on hearty, interesting mix-ins. We started with fusilli pasta, which was substantial enough to hold up to the larger pieces of meat and cheese. Thickly cut salami and provolone added savory bite and richness, and sliced kalamata olives added a brininess to punch up the flavor. With several rich ingredients in the mix, a mayonnaise-based dressing was overkill, so we swapped it out in favor of a bright vinaigrette accented with tangy sun-dried tomatoes, red wine vinegar, garlic, and basil. When left to marinate for a day or two, the pasta took on even more flavor; to loosen the dressing and quickly take the chill off the pasta, we stirred in a little boiling water. Chopped baby spinach added just before serving lent extra color and freshness. Other pasta shapes can be substituted for the fusilli.

Comments / 1

Community Policy