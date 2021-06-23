Cancel
Energy Industry

Consumers Energy to end coal use by 2025

WXYZ Detroit - 7 Action News
 9 days ago
Consumers Energy said they plan to stop using coal as a source of fuel by 2025. 15 years earlier than previously planned.

This plan would make the company one of the first in the nation to go coal-free.

“We are proud to lead Michigan’s clean energy transformation and be one of the first utilities in the country to end coal use,” President and CEO Garrick Rochow said.

The plan, which still requires regulatory approval, ensures that the company will use 90 percent of clean energy resources, build nearly 8,000 megawatts of solar energy to power Michigan’s homes and businesses, and save customers around $650 million by 2040.

“Consumers Energy is committed to a just transition away from coal as a fuel source for electricity,” senior vice president for governmental, regulatory, and public affairs Brandon Hofmeister said.

Read the latest Detroit, Michigan news and weather from WXYZ Detroit - 7 Action News, updated throughout the day.

State
Michigan State
#Consumers Energy#Energy Resources#Energy Company#Solar Energy
