Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Colorado State

‘You can live anywhere but Colorado’: Why many remote job postings are now actively excluding one state

By Brad Polumbo
Posted by 
Ladders
Ladders
 9 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0UUjSV_0adCc05300

The pandemic has undoubtedly hastened the shift to remote work.

Many workers and companies have now embraced remote work in previously office-based positions, and this is continuing even as the economy reopens and new jobs are posted. Many new remote positions are being posted advertising that applicants can live anywhere in the US—except Colorado.

Here’s why.

“A new Colorado law… requires companies with even a few employees in the state to disclose the expected salary or pay range for each open role they advertise, including remote positions,” the Wall Street Journal reports. “The rule’s aim is to narrow gender wage gaps and provide greater pay transparency for employees.”

The result?

“To avoid having to disclose that information… some employers seeking remote workers nationwide are saying that those living in Colorado need not apply,” the Journal notes.

For example, a posting for a Johnson & Johnson job recently read: “Work location is flexible if approved by the Company except that position may not be performed remotely from Colorado.” Multiple job listings at Cardinal Health, Inc. advertise that “This is a remote, work from home position. This role is to be filled outside of the state of Colorado.”

You get the idea. A website, ColoradoExcluded.com, catalogs these postings and reports that at least 39 companies are actively discouraging Colorado residents from applying. Why?

Well, companies say that the Colorado regulations are burdensome and costly to comply with. And publicly posting all salary information not only undercuts employees’ privacy but also could fuel discontent and conflict within the company. Given the fact that they have 49 other options (and more if you count Washington, DC, Puerto Rico, etc.) it’s easier for some companies to just not hire people from the state.

This is certainly not what Colorado state lawmakers intended. They likely had good intentions of promoting transparency and equality, albeit ones based on a statistically dubious premise of the largely fictional sexist “gender pay gap.” But as Nobel-Prize-winning economist Milton Friedman once said, “One of the great mistakes is to judge policies and programs by their intentions rather than their results.” And the result of this regulatory overreach was to take jobs away from Coloradans, not make them more equitable.

Of course, few could have seen this coming when drafting salary transparency regulations. While easy enough to understand in hindsight, it would have taken tremendous foresight to predict that this would specifically lead to remote work positions discriminating against the state. But that’s exactly the problem with the government interfering in the minutiae of economic life. Bureaucrats huddled in some office somewhere can never fully foresee the vast and disparate consequences of their actions—meaning unintended consequences inevitably follow.

“Every human action has both intended and unintended consequences,” economist Antony Davies and political scientist James Harrigan explain. “Human beings react to every rule, regulation, and order governments impose, and their reactions result in outcomes that can be quite different than the outcomes lawmakers intended.”

Colorado lawmakers may not have intended to get applicants in their state discriminated against in remote work opportunities. But we should judge them not on their intentions, but on their results.

Like this story? Click here to sign up for the FEE Daily and get free-market news and analysis like this from Policy Correspondent Brad Polumbo in your inbox every weekday.

This article first appeared on Fee.com.

Community Policy
Ladders

Ladders

New York City, NY
21K+
Followers
4K+
Post
7M+
Views
ABOUT

Ladders is the leading source for professional career news & advice.

 https://www.theladders.com/career-advice/
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Colorado State
Local
Colorado Government
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Milton Friedman
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Washington Dc#Job Postings#The Wall Street Journal#Wsj#Johnson Johnson#Cardinal Health Inc#Coloradoexcluded Com#Coloradans#The Fee Daily#Policy#Fee Com
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Politics
Country
Puerto Rico
News Break
Jobs
Related
Colorado StateBusiness Insider

Colorado forced companies to disclose salaries on job listings - and now some companies won't hire workers from the Centennial State

Colorado passed a law that required employers tell prospective employees how much a job pays - and six months later companies are rejecting applicants from the state altogether. Johnson & Johnson, McKesson, CBRE Group, and Cardinal Health recently posted job listings seeking workers in every US location "except Colorado," The...
Colorado StateFOXBusiness

Many companies want remote workers—except from Colorado

Big companies are hiring for remote positions that can be performed in any state across the U.S. except one: Colorado. At issue is a new Colorado law that requires companies with even a few employees in the state to disclose the expected salary or pay range for each open role they advertise, including remote positions. The rule's aim is to narrow gender wage gaps and provide greater pay transparency for employees. To avoid having to disclose that information, though, some employers seeking remote workers nationwide are saying that those living in Colorado need not apply.
Colorado Statebeckershospitalreview.com

Why some employers are avoiding remote workers in Colorado

Some employers seeking remote workers are bypassing hiring in Colorado to avoid a new state law that requires companies to disclose the expected salary or pay range for open roles that are advertised, according to The Wall Street Journal. Colorado's Equal Pay for Equal Work Act, which took effect Jan....
Colorado StatePosted by
97.3 KBCO

Can You Guess The Richest Town In Colorado?

When you think of the wealthiest area near you- beautiful homes, nice cars, and fancy restaurants pop into your mind. Stacker looked at the most recent data from the U.S. Census Bureau Five-Year American Community Survey to determine exactly which area in each state was deemed the richest. Stacker ranked...
Public Healthyieldpro.com

How many will work remotely post-pandemic?

For all we know about our current housing market, the sources of demand, the supply headwinds and the changing financing landscape, one key variable has been unclear to us since the pandemic began: just how widespread will the remote work revolution be?. While market gravity appears to be shifting from...
Politicsgoodmorningamerica.com

Governors offer $2,000 incentive to get people back to work

Sign up for our newsletter to get GMA delivered to your inbox every morning!. As some states end their participation in federal pandemic-related unemployment benefits, others are offering extra cash incentives to get people back to work. Millions are unemployed but hiring has slowed nationwide, and some businesses are putting...
Colorado StatePosted by
Mix 104.3 KMXY

Colorado’s Newest State Park Is Now Open

It was open and then it wasn't...Colorado's newest state park, Fishers Peak State Park was opened earlier this year and then had to be closed due to some serious flood damage but now...it's back open and ready to be explored. According to Outthere Colorado, the nearly month-long closure has come...
HealthPosted by
Ladders

How sleep-deprived is your state? See results for the whole US

2020 wasn’t a good year for sleep — and now we have a good idea where people suffered the most. Based on Google search trends related to sleep quality, Idealfit — a health and wellness brand — compared all 50 states and determined that people in Massachusetts had the most dozing dilemmas in the past year.
JobsPosted by
Axios

Why almost no one is looking hard for a job

There are around 10 million unemployed Americans and over 9 million open positions. But most people aren't urgently seeking out those jobs. The big picture: For the first time in decades, workers have the power to be choosy. By the numbers: Only about 10% of job seekers say they're actively...
ImmigrationSioux City Journal

THE REGULARS: Too many jobs, too few workers? There's a reason why

Meeting the workforce needs of employers is often viewed through a local lens. The challenges facing employers are significantly broader than often discussed, and will require a more comprehensive approach than usually discussed. State workforce leaders from the tri-state area recently met to highlight their challenges and how they are...
Maine StateWGME

Maine extends $1,500 back to work hiring bonuses

PORTLAND (WGME) – The state says the program offering one-time $1,500 hiring bonuses to get Mainers back to work is being modified. The Department of Labor says it got feedback from employers and job seekers and is making changes. It now says the $1,500 payments will be offered for the...
Credits & LoansPosted by
Ladders

Buy now, pay later vs. credit cards: Which is right for you?

Buy now, pay later — aka “BNPL” — is having a moment. Popular providers like Affirm, Afterpay and Klarna allow shoppers to break up specific purchases into predictable installments, and plenty of consumers are opting in. “The pandemic really accelerated the use of buy now, pay later services,” says Collin...