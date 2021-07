While many people often point to Fortnite as the game that finally brought Cross-Play to the forefront, and it is, that is not the whole story. Years before that the option was being explored for fighting games. Since those games often had limited player bases on consoles and PCs, these player bases were consolidated to create longevity. An early example of this was Street Fighter 5. In this effort, PlayStation was actually at the forefront. Final Fantasy XIV, the MMO game, was also quick to adopt this feature. Both of these paths were taken before Fortnite appeared on consoles.