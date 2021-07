When you're browsing the web, are you like me and just end up with what seems to be like several dozen tabs in Safari on your best iPhone and iPad? It just becomes a chaotic mess, doesn't it? Fortunately, a new feature in iOS 15 and iPadOS 15 brings tab groups in Safari. While the feature is probably most useful on macOS Monterey, it's still great that it will also be available on the smaller screen devices too. With a tab group, you can organize your open tabs into groups for better organization, such as a group for work-related tabs, one for shopping, one for entertainment, and more.