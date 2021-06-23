Cancel
Congress & Courts

Watch live: Wray testifies on 2022 FBI budget

The Hill
The Hill
 9 days ago
FBI Director Christopher Wray is slated to testify before the Senate Appropriations Committee on Wednesday afternoon.

The hearing is scheduled to begin at 2 p.m. ET.

The Hill is a top US political website, read by the White House and more lawmakers than any other site -- vital for policy, politics and election campaigns.

