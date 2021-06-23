Watch live: Wray testifies on 2022 FBI budget
FBI Director Christopher Wray is slated to testify before the Senate Appropriations Committee on Wednesday afternoon.
The hearing is scheduled to begin at 2 p.m. ET.
Watch the live video above.
FBI Director Christopher Wray is slated to testify before the Senate Appropriations Committee on Wednesday afternoon.
The hearing is scheduled to begin at 2 p.m. ET.
Watch the live video above.
The Hill is a top US political website, read by the White House and more lawmakers than any other site -- vital for policy, politics and election campaigns.https://thehill.com/