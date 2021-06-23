Watch live: Wray testifies on 2022 FBI budget

Americans on Thursday morning saw two contrasting images on television news, as though U.S. politics was again on a split screen. One on side of the screen was President Joe Biden with first lady Jill Biden , visiting Florida to comfort those who endured the horrific tragedy of a building that collapsed, while on the other side of the screen was today’s indictments involving the Trump organization and the surrender into custody of Trump’s long-term CFO, Allen Weisselberg .