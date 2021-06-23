As clinical guidelines shift, heart disease screening startup pulls in $43M Series B

CD19 chimeric antigen receptor (CAR) T-cell therapy has revolutionized the treatment armamentarium of relapsed/refractory aggressive B-cell non-Hodgkin lymphoma (NHL) with an unprecedented response rate and potential for durable disease remission in these difficult-to-treat patients [1,2,3]. Obesity is a public health concern in the United States with an age-adjusted prevalence at 42.4% among U.S. adults in 2017–2018 [4]. Obesity can impact cancer therapy and outcomes in several different aspects [5]. Several studies have demonstrated obesity and body weight as important factors that influence chemotherapy dosing patterns in clinical practice. Chemotherapy dose reduction, non-weight-based, or capped dosing strategies are common practice among oncologists prescribing treatment for overweight or obese patients, including conditioning regimens in those undergoing hematopoietic stem cell transplantation (HSCT). Such approaches may result in inferior treatment outcomes in certain cancer types [6]. In contrast, accurate weight-based chemotherapy dosing was not associated with increased toxicity in obese patients [6]. In addition to its impact on dosing pattern, obesity is associated with a pro-inflammatory state, endothelial injury and immune dysregulation in pre-clinical studies [7]. Data from allogeneic HSCT indicated that obesity was associated with higher incidence of acute graft versus host disease, higher transplant-related mortality and worse survival after allogeneic HSCT [8]. In contrast, obesity may be associated with improved survival in patients treated with immune checkpoint blockade (ICB) therapy possibly due to its proinflammatory effect on immune response [9]. The effect of obesity on the pattern of lymphodepleting (LD) chemotherapy dosing, CAR T-cell delivery, immune-mediated toxicities, and outcomes after CD19 CAR T-cell therapies has not been described. Herein, we described the impact of obesity and body weight on CAR T efficacy and toxicity in patients with NHL treated with axicabtagene ciloleucel (axi-cel) at our institution.