As clinical guidelines shift, heart disease screening startup pulls in $43M Series B

By Emma Betuel
TechCrunch
 9 days ago

Cover picture for the articleCleerly was started in 2017 by James K. Min a cardiologist, and the director of the Dalio Institute for Cardiac Imaging at New York Presbyterian Hospital/Weill Cornell Medical College. The company, which uses A.I to analyze detailed CT scans of the heart, has 60 employees, and has raised $54 million in total funding.

techcrunch.com
IN THIS ARTICLE
