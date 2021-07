Conor McGregor and Dustin Poirier showed nothing but mutual respect for each other ahead of their second meeting, a stunning about-face from the trash-talk build-up to their first fight. With their historic trilogy on deck for the main event of UFC 264 on Saturday, July 10, the fierce rivalry is back. Their third fight tops the MMA showcase from T-Mobile Arena in Las Vegas, with the main UFC 264 card set for 10 p.m. ET. McGregor, the former two-division champion, and Poirier, the top-ranked former interim champ, have knocked each other out inside of two rounds in fights that were seven years apart.