Prince Charles Is 'Shellshocked' By Prince William & Prince Harry's Feud

Prince Harry may be headed back to the U.K. in July, but he will not be spending much time with his older brother, Prince William. As the two royals prepare to reunite in person for only the second time since Harry and wife Meghan Markle relocated to California in early 2020, it has been revealed that the Duke of Sussex is not planning for an extended stay as he attends the unveiling of a statue of his late mother, Princess Diana.