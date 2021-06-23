Harrison Ford Injures Shoulder During Fight Scene While Filming ‘Indiana Jones 5’

Shutterstock(2)

Only a few weeks into filming the highly anticipated Indiana Jones 5, star Harrison Ford has been sidelined with a shoulder injury he sustained during a choreographed fight scene.

The 78-year-old is back in his famous brown fedora as one of his most beloved on-screen characters. But at his age, the physical nature of the role has some setbacks.

“In the course of rehearsing for a fight scene, Harrison Ford sustained an injury involving his shoulder,” Deadline reports in a statement received from Disney on June 23.

It added that, “Production will continue while the appropriate course of treatment is evaluated, and the filming schedule will be reconfigured as needed in the coming weeks.” The movie’s production got underway earlier this month at London’s Pinewood Studios and other locations around the U.K. The film is due to be released in theaters on July 29, 2022.

Harrison’s team did not immediately respond to Closer‘s request for comment.

Harrison might be suffering a case of deja vu it comes to getting injured while reprising one of his iconic roles. In 2014 while returning as Han Solo for Star Wars: The Force Awakens, his leg was badly broken by the heavy door of the Millennium Falcon in a freak accident. Coincidentally, that malfunction happened at Pinewood Studios as well.

The movie legend opened up about the accident during a 2015 appearance on the U.K.’s The Jonathan Ross Show. He explained the big budget nature of the film, compared to the original 1977 Star Wars, where a door, “would have been closed with a pulley and a stagehand.”

Harrison explained, “Now we had lots of money and technology and so they built a f–king great hydraulic door which closed at light speed and somebody said, ‘Ooh I wonder what this is?’” motioning as if he was pressing a button.

“And the door came down and hit me on my left hip because I was turned to my right. And then it flung my left leg up and it dislocated my ankle and as it drove me down to the floor, my legs slapped on the ramp up to the Millennium Falcon and broke both bones in my left leg,” he added.

Fortunately, Harrison’s latest on-set injury doesn’t appear to be nearly as serious. Hopefully, his shoulder will be able to heal faster than the broken leg bones he suffered during his last reprisal of a legendary role. The actor is tough as nails, and if anyone can get through rehabilitation and recovery in a speedy manner, it’s Harrison!