A clutch of upstart exchange-traded funds launched to capitalize on the shift to remote work during the pandemic are proving that a good theme will only take you so far. While Direxion Investment’s Work From Home ETF (WFH) has surged 50% since launching last June, a pair of newer challengers from the likes of BlackRock Inc. and Emles Advisors haven’t been as fortunate. Both are significantly trailing the broader S&P 500 index since their inceptions.