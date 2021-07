Lucien Favre has decided against taking up Crystal Palace’s offer of a three-year contract to replace Roy Hodgson as manager after a last-minute change of mind. The former Borussia Dortmund manager agreed a three-year deal to take over at Selhurst Park after holding productive talks with the Palace hierachy over the last week and a half. The 63-year-old had been due to sign his contract on Thursday morning, with Palace having already applied for a work permit on behalf of Favre and his two assistants.