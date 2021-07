The Hamptons lair of a late billionaire is looking for its next deep-pocketed owner. Sitting on exclusive Georgica Pond in Wainscott is the longtime home of real-estate developer Sheldon Solow, who died in November at the age of 92 with a net worth north of $4 billion. The estate has been listed for $70 million, according to a jaw-dropping update from the real-estate portal Out East.