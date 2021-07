Hello everyone! It’s almost 4th of July weekend! Are you going out of town or staying here? In case you missed it, be sure to check out my favorite 4th of July looks HERE. Pete and I are actually out of town this week, instead of the holiday weekend, for a fun getaway. Follow me on Instagram to see where we are and to follow along on our adventures. I love tunics and summer is the perfect time to wear this gorgeous white linen tunic. It is light-weight, flattering and so chic. Today let’s look at how to style a white tunic.