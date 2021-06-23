CHV Council looks at proactive options for its long-term finances
On May 18, the Cherry Hills Village City Council reviewed several different projections of future revenues and fund balances in its general, capital, and parks and recreation funds going out to the year 2042. The multiple forecasts included different assumptions about changes in various sources of tax revenue, all of which the council discussed and debated at length. In the end, the council decided it would not move forward with any policy changes without first asking the opinion of CHV residents.villagerpublishing.com