Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Cherry Hills Village, CO

CHV Council looks at proactive options for its long-term finances

By The Villager
villagerpublishing.com
 9 days ago

Cover picture for the articleOn May 18, the Cherry Hills Village City Council reviewed several different projections of future revenues and fund balances in its general, capital, and parks and recreation funds going out to the year 2042. The multiple forecasts included different assumptions about changes in various sources of tax revenue, all of which the council discussed and debated at length. In the end, the council decided it would not move forward with any policy changes without first asking the opinion of CHV residents.

villagerpublishing.com
Community Policy
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Cherry Hills Village, CO
State
Colorado State
City
Greenwood Village, CO
City
Denver, CO
City
Englewood, CO
Local
Colorado Government
City
Littleton, CO
Englewood, CO
Government
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Use Tax#Chv Council#The State Of South Dakota
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Politics
News Break
Sales Tax
Related
SportsPosted by
CBS News

Star U.S. sprinter Sha'Carri Richardson suspended for month after positive marijuana test, putting Olympics in doubt

Star sprinter Sha'Carri Richardson has been suspended for one month after a testing positive for marijuana, the U.S. Anti-Doping Agency (USADA) announced Friday, putting her participation in the Tokyo Olympics in doubt. Shortly before the decision was announced, the 21-year-old Richardson took responsibility during an interview on "Today." "I know...
Florida StatePosted by
Reuters

Ransomware breach at Florida IT firm hits 200 businesses

WASHINGTON, July 2 (Reuters) - Hundreds of American businesses were hit Friday by an unusually sophisticated ransomware attack that hijacked widely used technology management software from a Miami-based supplier called Kaseya. The attackers changed a Kaseya tool called VSA, used by companies that manage technology at smaller businesses. They then...
POTUSPosted by
CBS News

Biden backs major changes in way military investigates sexual assault

President Joe Biden has formally approved a report calling for major changes in the way the military investigates sexual assaults within the ranks. The report amounts to a vote of no-confidence in the mostly male leaders of the American military to combat sexual assault. According to the report, roughly 135,000...