Looking back six months ago, we noted in our report that the setup for 2021 appeared ‘challenging’. Well, ‘challenging’ it was not. With the severity of the pandemic, vaccinations in early days and valuations at exorbitant levels, one would estimate that was a fair statement. An unbelievable run on equities so far this year has the markets defying everything from rising inflation to COVID-19 variants, with valuations in the nosebleed levels. No one can predict the future, but looking at chart 1, wouldn’t you agree that this looks a little ‘too easy’? However, if equities were a worry six months ago, we would say the paranoia of a pullback continues to increase.