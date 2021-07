The Los Angeles Rams had, to say the least, a questionable 2021 NFL Draft. Drafting Tutu Atwell in the second round after signing DeSean Jackson was an odd decision. Despite the fit and what the Rams like at linebacker, Ernest Jones seemed a bit of a reach where he was drafted. The biggest issue with the draft, from fans and analysts alike, was the lack of drafting offensive line early. That approach leads one to believe that the Rams must be exceedingly confident in the group (and depth) they have.