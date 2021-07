Prime Day isn’t over yet! There are still a few more hours of savings left, and we’ve got all the coverage you need to take advantage of the best deals possible. Make sure you’re following along with all of our coverage to get the latest updates on tech deals, kitchen gadgets and sales on Amazon devices. One deal you absolutely cannot miss? Area rugs are being offered at insane discounts, some as high as 74%, so if you’re looking to reinvent your space you’ll definitely want to take advantage.