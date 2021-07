Saturday features a wide assortment of hurlers that spans the pitching spectrum. There's a trio of aces -- Gerrit Cole, Yu Darvish, and Clayton Kershaw -- at the top, and a handful of extremely hittable arms at the bottom, including two soft-tossing left-handers taking their chances at Coors Field. It's in the middle, however, where we will place our focus for streaming purposes. On Saturday, we get a group of solid arms which offers some nice strikeout upside, along with plenty of quality bats we can use to attack the slate's bottom-rung hurlers.