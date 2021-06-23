BREAKING: Shocking Photos From DC Pedestrian Bridge Collapse That Hospitalized 4

A pedestrian bridge collapsed into the highway in Northeast Washington, D.C, resulting in several injuries and bringing traffic to a standstill in both directions. The incident happened around noon when the bridge, located at Kenilworth Avenue and Polk Street NE, fell into Interstate 295. Emergency services are on the scene and according to the official D.C. Fire and EMS Twitter account, 6 people have been checked out for injuries with 4 of them being transported to a hospital.