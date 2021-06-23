Cancel
Have Trouble Calculating Tips? Your Apple Watch Can Do the Work For You

By Yerin Kim
POPSUGAR
POPSUGAR
 9 days ago
We've all been there — that moment you get your bill and just can't seem to compute what 20 percent of your total is, so you either sit there for a minute to do the math in your head or discreetly type the numbers into your phone calculator and hope no one's looking. Well, one TikToker discovered an easy way for Apple Watch users to not only calculate the tip for your bill, but also deduce exactly how to split it based on the number of people in your party. So hey, no judgment here if you need a little mathematical assistance!

