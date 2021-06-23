I Moved Back Home After College, and This Is My Advice For Recent Grads
In the moment, moving back home after college might not seem like an ideal or fun situation — especially if you've done the past year (or more) from home due to COVID-19 and only recently went back to finish school. The waterfall of "exciting life update" posts can make it difficult to feel confident in your decision to move back home. Whether it's a childhood friend moving out of state or a group of your college besties moving in together, it's easy to feel undefeated even after graduating with a college degree. Trust me, I've been there. But it's important to remember that while you aren't flying the coop just yet, you just achieved a major life milestone. That's something to be proud of!www.popsugar.com