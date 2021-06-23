Nerve Rejuv Reviews – Nerve Pain Relief Supplement – Golden After 50 Nerve Rejuv

High-resolution neurosonography (HRNS) has become a major imaging modality in assessment of peripheral nerve trauma in the recent years. However, the vascular changes of traumatic lesions have not been quantitatively assessed in HRNS. Here, we describe the vascular-ratio, a novel HRNS-based quantitative parameter for the assessment of intraneural vascular alterations in patients with nerve lesions. N = 9 patients suffering from peripheral nerve trauma were examined clinically, electrophysiologically and with HRNS (SonoSite Exporte, Fuji). Image analyses using Fiji included determination of the established fascicular ratio (FR), the cross-section ratio (CSR), and as an extension, the calculation of a vascular ratio (VR) of the healthy versus damaged nerve and a muscle perfusion ratio (MPR) in comparison to a healthy control group. The mean VR in the healthy part of the affected nerve (14.14%) differed significantly (p < 0.0001) from the damaged part (VR of 43.26%). This coincides with significant differences in the FR and CSR calculated for the damaged part versus the healthy part and the controls. In comparison, there was no difference between VRs determined for the healthy part of the affected nerve and the healthy controls (14.14% / 17.72%). However, the MPR of denervated muscles was significantly decreased compared to the non-affected contralateral controls. VR and MPR serve as additional tools in assessing peripheral nerve trauma. Image analysis and calculation are feasible. Combined with the more morphologic FR and CSR, the VR and MPR provide a more detailed insight into alterations accompanying nerve trauma.