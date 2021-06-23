Dog Haus Secures Franchise Deal to Bring The Absolute Würst to Mohegan Lake

Fat Brands Inc. said Monday that it has agreed to acquire Global Franchise Group in a $442.5 million cash-and-stock deal with Serruya Private Equity and Lion Capital LLP. Global Franchise Group's portfolio includes Round Table Pizza, Great American Cookies, Hot Dog on a Stick, Marble Slab Creamery and Pretzelmaker. The deal also includes Global Franchise Group's manufacturing operations. The cash portion will be paid with cash on hand as well as the issuance of new notes. Fat Brands will also issue $25 million in common stock and $67.5 million in Series B cumulative preferred stock to the sellers. The deal is expected to close at the end of next month. With the latest acquisition, Fat Brands annual system-wide sales will reach $1.4 billion with about 87% of locations in the U.S. Fat Brands stock soared nearly 13% in Monday trading, and has run up 152.8% for the year to date. The S&P 500 index has gained 14.2% for 2021 so far.