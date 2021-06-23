Cancel
Dog Haus Secures Franchise Deal to Bring The Absolute Würst to Mohegan Lake

By Dog Haus
franchising.com
 13 days ago

Cover picture for the articleAcclaimed gourmet hot dog, sausage and burger concept completes agreement to expand into northern New York this fall. Dog Haus announced today that the company has executed an area development agreement with Franchisees Andrew Hamerling and Dave Orth to open the brand’s first location in Mohegan Lake this fall. Hamerling currently operates a successful Jersey Mike’s in Hartsdale and the two franchisees have decades of experience as investors on Wall Street under their belts.

