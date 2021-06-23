Cancel
Study finds women in Army combat arms units are at greater risk of sexual assault

By Jack Murphy
A new study to identify soldiers in the U.S. Army who are at greater risk of sexual harassment and sexual assault found combat arms units pose a greater hazard – particularly for female soldiers – than combat support units.

Some of the units posing the greatest risk to female soldiers were field artillery, air defense artillery, ammunition, aviation, and engineering units, according to the study by the Rand Corporation. Units such as nursing, chaplain service, and food safety had the lowest risk.

However, this did not correlate to the risk to male soldiers, the study reports. "The association between combat arms and adjusted risk was not true for men. Indeed, air defense artillery, special forces, and aviation were among the lowest adjusted risk," the study, titled Organizational Characteristics Associated with Risk of Sexual Assault and Sexual Harassment in the U.S. Army reads.

While the Rand Corporation uses statistical data based on surveys to draw these conclusions, answering why this was the case was beyond this study's scope. The study does recommend further research into answering this question, stating, "it would be valuable to better understand the association between combat arms and adjusted risk to women."

The authors do make an inference as to why, writing it could be combat arms units are filled predominantly with men, which in turn puts the smaller number of female soldiers at greater risk.

The study is also noted there are exceptions to this finding. For example, in 2nd Infantry Division, women experience sexual assault and sexual harassment at below-average levels than across the Army. This could mean there are other unknown elements or variables at play, such as command culture.

"Understanding what that difference is could help the Army to promulgate the factors producing these benefits to other commands," the study concludes.

Among the key findings of the study are that units experiencing greater rates of sexual harassment are also at risk of higher rates of sexual assault. To combat the issue, Rand recommends specifically targeting at-risk units displaying above average rates of harassment by giving them remedial training.

MilitaryPosted by
Tampa Bay Times

4 times as many troops and vets die by suicide as in combat, study finds

The suicide rate among active-duty troops and veterans has outpaced the also-rising rate in the general population in recent years, but with so many risk factors inherent to military life, it’s difficult to pin down why. There’s no one reason for it, according to a study released Monday by the Costs of War Project, and the way the Defense Department and VA track suicides might mean even their growing numbers are incomplete.
MilitaryPosted by
Daily Press

Military jury convicts final special warfare operator in 2017 killing of Green Beret

The last of the four special warfare operators accused in a 2017 slaying of a Green Beret in Mali was convicted of involuntary manslaughter by a military jury Thursday evening. Marine Corps Gunnery Sgt. Mario A. Madera-Rodriguez had been charged in the death of Army Staff Sgt. Logan Melgar. He also was found guilty of conspiracy to commit assault and battery, conspiracy to obstruct justice, ...
MilitaryPosted by
Audacy

Dozens of U.S. troops donate blood to save Iraqi soldier

When an Iraqi soldier was injured by an IED near the Syrian border, coalition troops and civilian contractors at Al Asad airbase leaped into action to help save his life. The injured soldier was first treated by Norwegian coalition partners with Task Force Viking and then by the 135th Medical Area Support Company, which is part of the Wisconsin National Guard, according to a DOD press release.
Aerospace & DefensePosted by
Connecting Vets

Air Force vet on surviving ‘Don’t Ask, Don’t Tell’ and thriving beyond it

I knew at the age of 10 that I was gay. But in my hometown, and especially in my family, “being gay” did not exist. My father told me repeatedly that if he ever had a gay son, he would take a bat and beat it out of him. My mother worried what others would think of her if she had a gay son. I thought I could run away to college, but with graduating at 17, my mother refused to co-sign student loans for me. My father already left us to start his life over somewhere else.
MilitaryPosted by
Connecting Vets

Alaska Air Guardsmen build homes for Cherokee veterans

Thirty-eight Alaska Air Guardsmen with the 176th Wing supported the Cherokee Veterans Housing Initiative in Tahlequah, Oklahoma, May 15 - 29, as part of the Department of Defense’s Innovative Readiness Training program. The Cherokee Veterans Housing Initiative, a collaboration between the DoD’s IRT program and the Cherokee Nation, is a...
MilitaryPosted by
Connecting Vets

'We had no idea.' Fort Bliss soldier vanishes, Army fumbles their investigation

Richard Halliday was in the process of being chaptered out of the Army when he vanished without a trace on July 23, 2020. Assigned to 1-43 Air Defense Artillery at Ft. Bliss, Halliday had gotten himself into a spot of trouble with the Army by getting a DUI, violating an order to quarantine in the barracks during the pandemic, and allegedly trying to cross the border into Mexico, a charge he denied.
PetsPosted by
Connecting Vets

Army vet clinic hosts K9 casualty care course

The Vicenza Veterinary Treatment Facility staff combined forces recently with combat medics from the 2nd Battalion, 503d Infantry Regiment, 173rd Airborne Brigade, and handlers from 535th Military Working Dog Detachment at Caserma Ederle, Italy, to conduct canine tactical combat casualty care training. The students were comprised of combat medics, military...
Public SafetyPosted by
Connecting Vets

Russian man arraigned on murder charges in death of ex-U.S. Marine

A Russian man accused of kidnapping and killing an American woman has been arraigned on murder charges. The body of 34-year-old Catherine Serou, a graduate of UC Davis and former U.S. Marine, was found Saturday in a wooded area near the city of Nizhny Novgorod, about 250 miles east of Moscow. The suspect reportedly confessed to raping and murdering Serou, leaving her for dead.
MilitaryPosted by
Connecting Vets

Here's how the VA is taking PRIDE in LGBTQ veterans

The Department of Veterans Affairs has a PRIDE program designed specifically for LGBTQ veterans. The PRIDE in All Who Served program helps VA employees engage with those veterans. It grew out of a health education group discussion in 2016, said Dr. Tiffany Lange, Veterans Health Administration clinical psychologist and LGTBQ care coordinator.
Mental HealthPosted by
Connecting Vets

Mental health flight helps heal invisible wounds

Just because a wound is invisible, doesn’t mean it isn’t deep or that it doesn’t need to be cared for. Post-traumatic stress disorder is an invisible wound and a mental health condition some people develop after experiencing or witnessing a traumatic event. Traumatic events are any deeply distressing or disturbing experience, such as combat, sexual assault, the loss of a loved one or receiving a severe injury.
MilitaryPosted by
Audacy

Army's 'smart fabrics' could change how soldiers operate in the field

RESEARCH TRIANGLE PARK, N.C. — Army-funded research has resulted in the development of a programmable fiber that could transmit data from military uniforms. Researchers at the Army’s Institute for Soldier Nanotechnologies at the Massachusetts Institute of Technology developed the first fiber with digital capabilities. The fiber can sense, store, analyze and infer activity when sewn into a piece of clothing.