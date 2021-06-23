Cancel
Lee Richardson Zoo: Bison “Titus” Diagnosed With Cancer

By Dalton Janousek
westernkansasnews.com
 11 days ago

Cover picture for the articleLee Richardson Zoo is saddened to share that “Titus”, the bison bull that has graced the zoo for almost 18 years, has been diagnosed with oral cancer. A preliminary diagnosis was made during an examination earlier this month. A biopsy that was sent in after the exam has confirmed the diagnosis. Staff will provide Titus with supportive care while he is able to maintain his quality of life. Titus came to the zoo from the Kansas Department of Wildlife, Parks, and Tourism in 2003. Titus is 18 years old.

www.westernkansasnews.com
