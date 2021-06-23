Lee Richardson Zoo: Bison “Titus” Diagnosed With Cancer

Lee Richardson Zoo is saddened to share that “Titus”, the bison bull that has graced the zoo for almost 18 years, has been diagnosed with oral cancer. A preliminary diagnosis was made during an examination earlier this month. A biopsy that was sent in after the exam has confirmed the diagnosis. Staff will provide Titus with supportive care while he is able to maintain his quality of life. Titus came to the zoo from the Kansas Department of Wildlife, Parks, and Tourism in 2003. Titus is 18 years old.