Now on Sale: Darien Cooks!

Each product we feature has been independently selected and reviewed by our editorial team. If you make a purchase using the links included, we may earn commission. There's been a lot of hype surrounding air fryers lately, and that's because they simplify cooking and are relatively affordable. Air fryers use convection to circulate hot air and cook food faster, and if that sounds intriguing to you, look no further than the Faberware 3.2 Quart Air Fryer. Able to whip up frozen foods, crispy French fries, vegetables, seafood, and different cuts of meat with its various settings, it'll save you time in the long run and money up front: It's almost $40 off during Walmart's Deals for Days sale.