Now on Sale: Darien Cooks!
A Community Fund of Darien/Darien YMCA Cookbook Partnership. In the early months of the pandemic, The Community Fund of Darien and the Darien YMCA came together to discuss a community-building project and realized that many residents were spending a great deal of time at home with family, cooking, and having meals together. This was the inspiration for the Darien Cooks! Community Cookbook, a treasury of recipes to feed the soul, local families, and our community.news.hamlethub.com