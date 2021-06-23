Nerve Rejuv Reviews – Nerve Pain Relief Supplement – Golden After 50 Nerve Rejuv

My migraines were “formally” diagnosed in my mid-thirties, but I’ve had “headaches” since my early 20’s that we’re debilitating and likely migraines-undiagnosed. My migraines were controlled with preventative medication for the first 10 years or so whereas I rarely took “rescue” meds such as Maxalt. Then about 2yrs ago my migraines started to become “refractory”, almost DAILY and they would not respond to ANY medication at all! I tried almost every prescription RX available. Started Botox, and Ajovy. I was using so many Triptans (my “rescue” medication for my almost daily migraines that I ended up with “medication-over-use migraines!!) So not much improvement. My 2nd dose of Botox (which I receive every 3 months) I responded great! Literally no migraine for almost 3 months.