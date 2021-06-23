Metal Supermarkets Signs Franchise Agreement to Introduce Kamloops to Speed, Variety & Convenience for Small-Quantity Metals
World’s Largest Supplier of Small-Quantity Metals Inks Deal with Local Entrepreneur to Open in Kamloops. Metal Supermarkets, supplier of small-quantity metals, announced today that it has signed a franchise agreement to bring a fast and convenient metal supply option to businesses and consumers in Kamloops. The new location will be owned by Metal Supermarkets Kelowna franchisee Troy Trottier.www.franchising.com