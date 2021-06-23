Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Grocery & Supermaket

Metal Supermarkets Signs Franchise Agreement to Introduce Kamloops to Speed, Variety & Convenience for Small-Quantity Metals

By Metal Supermarkets
franchising.com
 13 days ago

Cover picture for the articleWorld’s Largest Supplier of Small-Quantity Metals Inks Deal with Local Entrepreneur to Open in Kamloops. Metal Supermarkets, supplier of small-quantity metals, announced today that it has signed a franchise agreement to bring a fast and convenient metal supply option to businesses and consumers in Kamloops. The new location will be owned by Metal Supermarkets Kelowna franchisee Troy Trottier.

www.franchising.com
What are your thoughts?
Post
Community Policy
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Franchise Agreement#Franchisee#Convenience Store#First Metal Supermarkets#President Ceo
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Business
News Break
Economy
News Break
Grocery & Supermaket
News Break
Customer Service
Related
Businessnddist.com

Aerosol, Maintenance Liquids Maker PLZ Aeroscience Acquires Lubricants Supplier Champion Brands

DOWNERS GROVE, IL — PLZ Aeroscience Corporation, North America's largest independent specialty aerosol and liquid product manufacturer, announced July 6 the acquisition of Champion Brands, LLC, a manufacturer of specialty lubricants for the automotive and industrial markets. Financial terms of the acquisition were not disclosed. With this acquisition, PLZ expands its full-service automotive and industrial offering, positioning the company to better serve its customers with a comprehensive suite of aerosol and non-aerosol products.
Restaurantsfranchising.com

Marco’s Pizza® Accelerates Colorado Franchise Development with Newly Signed Agreements

Fast-Growing Pizza Franchise Reveals Development Plans Bringing 20 New Stores to the Greater Denver Area by 2024. The first agreement is a multi-unit deal in which franchisees Aaron Rosenthal and Steve Moberly signed on to develop eight new stores throughout the greater Denver market, in addition to the 10 existing Marco’s locations they operate. The best friend duo aims to open their first new store in Wheat Ridge by Q1 2022. Target markets for the additional development include, Applewood, Arvada, Brighton, Commerce City, Lakewood, and Thornton, among others.
IndustryPosted by
TheStreet

Aqua Metals And ACME Sign Letter Of Intent To License And Deploy AquaRefining Technology In Taiwan

MCCARRAN, Nev., July 01, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Aqua Metals, Inc. (AQMS) - Get Report ("Aqua Metals" or the "Company"), which is reinventing metals recycling with its AquaRefining™ technology, today announced it has signed a Letter of Intent (LOI) with ACME Metal Enterprise Co., Ltd. (ACME) to deploy and license AquaRefining equipment at its facility in Keelung, Taiwan. The LOI provides 60 days to finalize the definitive agreement and includes terms for licensing and a phased deployment of Aqua Metals' AquaRefining technology. The LOI also includes provisions for the joint development of processing AquaRefined briquettes into battery ready oxide material with a global battery manufacturer to be named later.
Industryworkboat.com

Eastern Shipbuilding signs partnership deal with Bayou Metal Supply

Eastern Shipbuilding Group Inc. (ESG) announced that the company has signed an exclusive partnership agreement with Louisiana’s Bayou Metal Supply to provide material and labor in support of the production of the U.S. Coast Guard Offshore Patrol Cutter (OPC) Program. ESG is the prime contractor of the OPC program and landed this exclusive materials and labor relationship to strengthen its bid for Stage II of the program which will be awarded in early 2022.
Restaurantsfranchising.com

BurgerFi® Ramps-Up Number of Restaurants Under Construction

Expands Points of Distribution to RedeFine the Way the World Eats Burgers. Established in 2011, BurgerFi is among the nation's fastest-growing better burger concepts with approximately 120 restaurants domestically and internationally: and it’s not stopping there. Brick and Mortar Development. “We’re starting to see the impact of the infusion of...
Lifestylefranchising.com

IHG Hotels & Resorts to unveil premium voco Hotels brand to South Korea

Voco Pyeongtaek City in Gyeonggi-do province to open in 2023. The new-build 280-room urban resort voco Pyeongtaek City will also be the first upscale international hotel brand in Gyeonggi-do province when it welcomes guests in 2023. The arrangement marks the latest milestone for the premium voco™ brand, which was launched...
TechnologySupply & Demand Chain Executive

Why Demand Chain Management is Vital for Suppliers and Distributors

Supply chain management (SCM) is a rapidly growing segment of the tech sector. According to research from Gartner, the SCM software market increased by 8.6% in 2019, and this trend is expected to pick up momentum in the coming years. As companies realize that supply chain digitization can lead to drastic gains in efficiency and product quality, they’re increasingly adopting technologies that can improve end-to-end visibility, track trading agreements and increase communication and collaboration.
Technologyatlantanews.net

IoT in Smart Farming Market to See Major Growth by 2026 | SemiosBio Technologies, DigiReach, Libelium, Link Labs, Mouser Electronics

The Global IoT in Smart Farming Market study describes how the technology industry is evolving and how major and emerging players in the industry are responding to long term opportunities and short-term challenges they face. One major attraction about IoT in Smart Farming Industry is its growth rate. Many major technology players - including Cisco, IBM, KaaIoT Technologies, Oracle, Trimble, Virtus Nutrition, John Deere, Precision Planting, Accenture, AGCO, Auroras, CEMA, DigiReach, Libelium, Link Labs, Mouser Electronics, Postscapes, Pycno, SemiosBio Technologies, Senix, Senseye, Sensolus, SmartFarming, Softweb Solutions, Solution Analysts, Topcon Positioning Systems, have been looking into IoT in Smart Farming as a way to increase their market share and reach towards consumers.
Arizona Statefranchising.com

Local Restaurateur Brings the Heat with First Firehouse Subs® in Flagstaff, Arizona

Shrader opened her first Firehouse Subs in Show Low, Arizona in 2016, and brings with her extensive restaurant and real estate experience. She was looking for an opportunity to own her own franchise when she tried Firehouse Subs for the first time in Missouri, where she lived at the time. The brand’s hot and hearty subs and dedication to Firehouse Subs Public Safety Foundation brought her back to Arizona.
Jobsam-online.com

Senior Car Sales Executive

An exciting position has become available for a full-time Senior Sales Executive working at a prestige car showroom in Chesham. The right candidate has the possibility to progress to Sales Manager. The successful candidate will earn £35,000 - £75,000 a year, depending on experience and sales performance. The position will...
Buying CarsRoanoke Times

2012 Polished Metal Metallic Honda Odyssey

*At Duncan's Hokie Honda, you'll work with sales people who have your best interest at heart. That's because they're not paid on commission, so they can simply focus on getting you the car you need. *All New Car Customers get a 10-year/200,000-mile drivetrain warranty. At No Charge!!. *Looking for an...
Agriculturemidwestfarmreport.com

Dairy Signal Focuses On Energy And Beef

Professional Dairy Producers® (PDPW), announces the line-up of speakers for week 65 of The Dairy Signal™. Episodes this week feature a look at alternative energy sources and the latest beef and marketing trends. Adam Wehling, Dean of Agriculture, Energy, Construction & Transportation, Chippewa Valley Technical College and Frank Cardoza, Dairy...
Retailtechaeris.com

Utility and supply chain tips for creating a successful business

Building your own business from the ground up is, no doubt, an exciting endeavor, and it can be well worth it when and if you achieve lasting success. However, getting there will be a test of your skills as a businessperson, not to mention your will and your sanity. Estimated...
Economystate.mn.us

State Nonferrous Metallic Mineral Leasing Requests for Negotiated Metallic Mineral Leases

The Minnesota Department of Natural Resources (DNR) has received new requests for negotiated nonferrous metallic minerals leases from Kennecott Exploration Company (Kennecott) and from Vermillion Gold, Inc. (Vermillion). Both companies have been actively exploring for nonferrous minerals for a number of years. Kennecott already holds a number of state metallic...
Metal Miningirmagazine.com

Irwin case study: Sierra Metals

This case study features Sierra Metals, a premier Latin American precious and base metals producer with significant resource growth potential, headquartered in Toronto. This report contains quotes, tips and examples of challenges from vice president of investor relations, Mike McAllister. This report sets out:. How Sierra Metals has used NOBO...

Comments / 0

Community Policy