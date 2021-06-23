Metal Supermarkets Signs Franchise Agreement to Introduce Kamloops to Speed, Variety & Convenience for Small-Quantity Metals

MCCARRAN, Nev., July 01, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Aqua Metals, Inc. (AQMS) - Get Report ("Aqua Metals" or the "Company"), which is reinventing metals recycling with its AquaRefining™ technology, today announced it has signed a Letter of Intent (LOI) with ACME Metal Enterprise Co., Ltd. (ACME) to deploy and license AquaRefining equipment at its facility in Keelung, Taiwan. The LOI provides 60 days to finalize the definitive agreement and includes terms for licensing and a phased deployment of Aqua Metals' AquaRefining technology. The LOI also includes provisions for the joint development of processing AquaRefined briquettes into battery ready oxide material with a global battery manufacturer to be named later.