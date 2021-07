Signing with Marvel Studios is a great opportunity for Emilia Clarke, but at the same time it is a great responsibility not to reveal details of her character. Safety in Marvel Studios is very strict, since they do not want anything of their productions to be revealed before the premieres so as not to ruin the experience for the fans. Some actors are capable of keeping secrets very well, but on the other hand there are others who have to do a great exercise of self-control in order not to say any SPOILERS. It seems that Emilia Clarke is from the second group.