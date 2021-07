Glory comes in many forms, some of them very strange indeed – and so too does disappointment. The Finland coach Markku Kanerva had described this as the biggest game in his nation’s history and for 75 minutes, it looked as though they were on their way to the knockouts. It had not exactly been desperate defiance – there was too little riding on it for Belgium for that – but still, progress through the group at their first tournament would have been a remarkable achievement.