Whenever a legendary entertainer is about to step away from the stage, they offer their fans one more round of concerts to give everyone who so chooses to do so to come out and be entertained once more. While the NFL is a bit different in some regards, the same principles apply whenever one of the great players is about to undertake his last season. Perhaps not known to all, but to NFL fans, the name Andrew Whitworth is recognizable as one of the best to play the game. Not only due to the quality, but his longevity at doing so.