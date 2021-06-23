Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Health Services

Suturing Shortages: 6 Creative Solutions for Today’s Nursing Shortages

thekatynews.com
 9 days ago

Nurses play a vital role in America’s healthcare system. However, the U.S continues to stare down devastating nursing shortages that have exacerbated existing workplace fatigue and spiked employee turnover. According to the US Bureau of Labor Statistics, the nursing sector requires 11 million additional nurses to overcome this shortage. Compounding this issue is the COVID 19 pandemic, which has stretched the small number of nurses to the absolute limit. As a result, meeting the current […]

thekatynews.com
Community Policy
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Creative Solutions#Compounding#Covid
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Health
News Break
Health Services
Related
Spokane, WAThe Spokesman-Review

Step up to the nursing shortage

As a newly graduated registered nurse, I have only just begun to explore the world of nursing in a hospital setting. I work for on an incredibly team-oriented, patient-centered floor in a hospital that offers education, resources and support for staff. While I have all these things in my favor,...
Health Servicesspectrumlocalnews.com

Nursing homes face staff shortages as they emerge from pandemic

Nursing homes struggled during the pandemic to keep residents and their staffs safe from contracting the coronavirus. Now, the facilities are facing a new challenge: widespread staff shortages. A survey released on Wednesday by the American Health Care Association and National Center for Assisted Living found nearly all of its...
Health Serviceshealthleadersmedia.com

Texas Panhandle nurse practitioners helping bridge the gap physician shortage

The physician shortage is predicted to grow in the next 10 years, which could mean bad news, especially for those living in rural areas. The good news is, the number of nurse practitioners has grown in the last few years. “We have a population that is getting older, and so the need for primary care providers is going to increase,” said Holly Jeffreys, head of the nursing department at West Texas A&M University.
Healthcalifornianewswire.com

Digital Health Company, MD On Demand, Now Offers Affordable Health Care In The U.S.

CHARLESTON, S.C., Jun 30, 2021 (SEND2PRESS NEWSWIRE) — MD On Demand now provides patients with access to high-quality doctors and nurses in the U.S., whether or not they have health insurance, while saving the patient valuable time and the costly expenses. “It was very concerning to me that so many people cannot access competent care, so I am happy that I can use MD On Demand to solve this serious issue. This lack of affordable healthcare is an ever-growing problem and makes our mission even more important. We can provide medical services through any device as well as through our 24/7 call center,” says CEO Edward Johnson.
Health Serviceshealthleadersmedia.com

Lake Houston-area hospitals, educators attempt to keep up with rising nursing shortage

Hospitals in the Greater Houston area and across the country have reported higher rates of turnover and staff burnout during the pandemic as nurses faced heavier workloads and treated critically ill COVID-19 patients, according to a February study from the U.S. Office of Inspector General. At the same time, local educators training the next generation of nurses said programming was temporarily paused; already-limited capacities in clinical programs became even more restrictive; and graduations were delayed.
Health Servicesnashvillemedicalnews.com

Survey: 94 Percent Of Nursing Homes Face Staffing Shortages

The American Health Care Association and National Center for Assisted Living (AHCA/NCAL), representing more than 14,000 nursing homes and long term care facilities across the country, announced the release of a recent survey of nursing home and assisted living providers across the U.S. The results from the survey showcase the urgent need to invest in the long term care workforce, specifically to help recruit and retain staff.
Health Servicescbslocal.com

Local Hospitals Feeling Strain Of Nursing Shortage

Hospitals everywhere -- from the big ones like AHN and UPMC to the smaller, rural ones -- are dealing with a nursing shortage. Nurses said the shortage is a problem that needs to be fixed so patients can continue to get the quality care they deserve; KDKA's Amy Wadas reports.
Health ServicesClickOnDetroit.com

Survey: 94% of US nursing homes experiencing staff shortage amid pandemic

A recent survey found that U.S. senior care facilities are facing or have recently faced staff shortages amid a tumultuous year. A survey conducted by the American Health Care Association (AHCA) found that, out of 616 nursing homes and 122 assisted living facilities, 94% of nursing homes and 81% of assisted living communities have recently faced a shortage of staff members.
Katy, TXPosted by
Community Impact Houston

Katy-area hospitals, educators assess nurse shortage

Katy students in the University of Houston College of Nursing train in simulation facilities, which offer hands-on clinical simulation training in a realistic environment. (Courtesy University of Houston College of Nursing) Now is the chance to help your local community succeed. Become a Patron by contributing to Community Impact Newspaper...
Kissimmee, FLusf.edu

Nurses Call On HCA To Address Staffing Shortage

Registers nurses at four HCA Healthcare hospitals in Florida called on the company Monday to hire more nurses amid a nationwide staffing shortage. The nurses were standing for National Nurses United, which represents 12,000 HCA registered nurses across the country, and more than 175,000 nurses overall. The organization claims nurses...