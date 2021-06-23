Suturing Shortages: 6 Creative Solutions for Today’s Nursing Shortages

CHARLESTON, S.C., Jun 30, 2021 (SEND2PRESS NEWSWIRE) — MD On Demand now provides patients with access to high-quality doctors and nurses in the U.S., whether or not they have health insurance, while saving the patient valuable time and the costly expenses. “It was very concerning to me that so many people cannot access competent care, so I am happy that I can use MD On Demand to solve this serious issue. This lack of affordable healthcare is an ever-growing problem and makes our mission even more important. We can provide medical services through any device as well as through our 24/7 call center,” says CEO Edward Johnson.