Laredo, TX

Laredoan advances to semifinals in NASA 'Moonikin' contest

By Louis San Miguel
Laredo Morning Times
 9 days ago

Cover picture for the articleLaredo's Arturo B. Campos is one step closer to having his namesake on NASA's next mission to Mars after he advanced to the semifinals of the 'Moonikin' competition. The compeition is being held in order to find a name for the manikin that will fly on the upcoming Atremis I mission around the Moon. The manikin is being sent up in order to understand the effects of the space trip on humans, with the data gathered being used on the second Artemis mission, which is expected to be fully manned.

www.lmtonline.com
