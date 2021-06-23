Cancel
Chiefs training camp officially returning to St. Joseph

Hutch Post
 9 days ago
ST. JOSEPH, MO. —After a temporary relocation to Kansas City last year due to COVID-19, the Kansas City Chiefs have announced that their Training Camp will return to Missouri Western State University in St. Joseph this July. The camp will be open to fans again, as this marks the Chiefs'...

Hutchinson, KS
Hutchinson, Kansas, News, Opinion, Video, Sports, Entertainment, Obituaries, Weather, Cancellations. Member: Associated Press. Member: Kansas Association of Broadcasters. Member: LION Publishers.

