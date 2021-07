Underrated: not rated or valued highly enough. A simple enough concept but what does it mean for the history of the players for the Chicago Bears? Is it a player like Charles Tillman who didn’t get the national-level respect until late in his career? Or maybe it was a guy who was unfairly criticized despite being better than advertised? How about players like Doug Buffone or James “Big Cat” Williams who played long careers largely without recognition? Maybe it’s a player from an overlooked era or an undervalued position. All fair points of view for this exercise.