Expect delays on U.S. 441 in GSMNP

Sylva Herald
 9 days ago

Cover picture for the articleGreat Smoky Mountains National Park officials announced that nighttime work will begin on an 8-mile section of Newfound Gap Road from Chimneys Picnic Area to Newfound Gap. This paving project began in February and should be complete by Nov. 30. Due to heavy summer traffic, daytime work will not resume until Aug. 16.

www.thesylvaherald.com
