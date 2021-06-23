Expect delays on U.S. 441 in GSMNP

A huge road construction project has gotten underway on the US-95 near downtown. NDOT announced the project last week and it has already begun on the US-95 between the Spaghetti Bowl and Eastern Ave. Traffic on both sides of the freeway will be affected, with the freeway being reduced to two lanes of travel in each direction. The project is designed to improve the viaduct between the Union Pacific Railroad and 21st Street, as well as reconstructing the Casino Center Boulevard offramp, retrofitting select viaduct columns, and adding an extra lane to the southbound offramp at Eastern Ave. The project is expected to last for a year and there will be late night ramp closures at various spots in the construction zone. Commuters can get updates on which portions of the freeway will be affected at what times by going to dot.nv.gov.