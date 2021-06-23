Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Golf

Different Types of Golf Courses and Why Awnings for Golf Clubs Are Important

thekatynews.com
 9 days ago

Cover picture for the articleGolf is among the few sports that do not have a defined play area, which means that you can play this game anywhere if you have a hole, a teeing surface, a club, and a ball. A golf course can be classified according to the time taken to play golf, its landscape design, and the type of access individuals have to the course. Several golf courses have 18 holes. Therefore, awnings for golf clubs are extremely important to protect the area and equipment.

thekatynews.com
Community Policy
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Golf Courses#Old#Golf Clubs Custom
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Golf
Country
Scotland
News Break
Sports
Related
Manhattan, NYNBC News

Manhattan's Trump Org. indictments a swan song for Cy Vance

Now that the indictment against the Trump Organization and its CFO, Allen Weisselberg, has been unsealed, half the nation seems to think the limited charges proves that former President Donald Trump’s business didn’t do much wrong, while the other half appears disappointed that the indictment doesn’t contain more. But the fact is, Manhattan District Attorney Cyrus Vance Jr. deserves a lot of credit for proceeding the right way for the right reasons.
POTUSPosted by
CBS News

Biden backs major changes in way military investigates sexual assault

President Joe Biden has formally approved a report calling for major changes in the way the military investigates sexual assaults within the ranks. The report amounts to a vote of no-confidence in the mostly male leaders of the American military to combat sexual assault. According to the report, roughly 135,000...