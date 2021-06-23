Best maxi dresses 2021

If you invest in one trend this season, make it big, billowy, breezy summer maxi dresses. In the height of the summer heat, they'll be all you want to throw on to keep cool and a little more covered from the sun. In neutral colors and soft prints, they're perfect for casual wear, and can easily be paired with all your favorite summer accessories like basket bags and woven shoes. In bright colors and bold patterns, they'll double as a date outfit for any occasion or check off your packing list for your next vacation. Or, toss either option on with crisp sneakers or sleek slides, and you've got an effortless yet statement-making ensemble. No matter your plans, an A-line cut or tiered silhouette in cotton and linen will have you looking and feeling cool all summer long. Start your maxi dress collection by choosing from one (or a few) of our favorites below.