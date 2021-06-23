The best preschool activities

With so many of us grown-ups now wearing a fitness tracker to monitor daily activity levels, it’s no surprise that our children want to get involved, too.Of course, kids don’t need a piece of tech to get them active. But activity trackers can be a brilliant way to encourage them to develop healthy habits and turn fitness into a family activity.While there are lots of brands on the market, Fitbit is widely considered the original. That’s why we’ve focused purely on its branded trackers for this review.Fitbit has designed several models specifically for children, as well as those that we’ve...