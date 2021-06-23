Cancel
Diseases & Treatments

Sleep apnea in children linked to increased risk of high blood pressure in teens

By NIH/National Heart, Lung, Blood Institute
MedicalXpress
 9 days ago

Cover picture for the articleChildren with obstructive sleep apnea are nearly three times more likely to develop high blood pressure when they become teenagers than children who never experience sleep apnea, according to a new study funded by the National Heart, Lung, and Blood Institute (NHLBI), part of the National Institutes of Health. However, children whose sleep apnea improves as they grow into adolescence do not show an increased chance of having high blood pressure, which is a major risk factor for heart disease.

